Ozigbo Disagrees With Amaechi’s Comment On Nigerians’ Lack Of Leadership

Following the comment made by the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi that Nigerians are to blame for the nation’s decline, the 2021 gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo has said he disagrees with his stance.
Speaking at TheNiche Annual Lecture on the subject, “Why We Stride And Slip: Leadership, Nationalism, and the Nigerian Condition,” Amaechi reportedly refuted the claim that the failure of the nation is only the fault of its leaders.
Amaechi stated that followership that is content with the current state of affairs is Nigeria’s biggest issue.
He also mentioned that factors including ethnicity, a weak foundation, self-interest, and a lack of political will were impeding the nation’s ability to develop and advance.
READ ALSO:
- Amaechi To Deliver 2023 TheNiche Lecture
- Amaechi’s Ally, Eze Faults APC’s Stance After Fubara’s Tribunal Victory
- Amaechi’s Ally, Eze Accuses Wike Of Imposing Appointees On Fubara
In contrast, Ozigbo asserted in a Daily Sun interview that both leaders and followers must accept accountability for their mistakes.
The leader of the Labour Party (LP) stated that Nigerians must go beyond ethnicity, cease being docile, begin speaking out, and demand transparency from their leaders.
He said, “He has a right to his views, but for me, I tend to disagree a bit, and the reason is not far-fetched. This is a very important discussion, it is about nation-building, it is about looking at our past and asking the question: How did we get here from there, you examine your mistakes and know what should be done to get the right result.
“This is a topic we have debated over and over for a long time. It is an issue we have rehearsed over and over. Some of us have since stopped discussing it. It is not that we should not go back to the past to know where the problem started, but because the issues are well documented and well-spoken about.