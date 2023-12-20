Ozigbo Commitment To Youth Devt As He Sponsors NYSC Carol Night In Anambra

The National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), Permanent Orientation Camp in Umuawulu – Mbaukwu, Anambra State, was a scene of festive spirit and reflection, as it hosted the VCO-NYSC Carol of 9 Lessons sponsored by the Valentine Chineto Ozigbo (VCO) Foundation and other partners.

Valentine Ozigbo, one of Nigeria’s most recognizable philanthropists, and the Founder of VCO Foundation, while speaking at the occasion, emphasized the need for moral rebirth and introspection, particularly during the Christmas season.

This is the third consecutive year in which the VCO Foundation has sponsored the Yuletide event, which underscores the importance of harnessing the potential of Nigeria’s youth for national advancement.

“This time of year is not just for celebration but also for deep personal reflection,” Ozigbo stated.

“Understanding and maximizing our strengths, and recognizing and addressing our weaknesses, are crucial steps towards our individual and collective development.”

Izuchukwu Oraelosi, the General Manager of the VCO Foundation, elaborated on the significance of the event, noting that it was part of the foundation’s efforts to provide a unique Christmas experience for corps members in Anambra State.

“We aim to foster spiritual rebirth and healthier social relations among the youth,” Sir Oraelosi said. “It is essential to bridge the gap between generations and share values effectively for a morally sound society,” he added.

The State Coordinator of the NYSC in Anambra, Mrs. Blessing Ekene Iruma, expressed her gratitude to Mr. Valentine for his unwavering commitment to youth development. “VCO’s continuous support for this carol event is a testament to his genuine dedication to empowering young Nigerians,” she noted.

The event reached its zenith as an enthusiastic rendition of the Hallelujah chorus by the mass choir, led by Mr. Oraelosi.

The night was further enlivened by melodious carol renditions and solo performances from the NYSC Choir and the VCO Foundation Choir, among others, making their VCO foundation-sponsored NYSC Christmas Carols a memorable and impactful celebration for the corps members in Anambra State.

VCO Foundation is a beacon of philanthropic excellence and social innovation, founded by Valentine Ozigbo, a multiple-award-winning global CEO. With a mission deeply rooted in empowering communities, nurturing young talent, and fostering sustainable development, in less than a decade, the non-profit has established itself as a pivotal force in driving societal change.

Its initiatives span a broad spectrum of areas, including tech education, youth development, healthcare, women empowerment, and community support.

“Through a blend of strategic partnerships, impactful programs, and a deep understanding of the challenges facing Nigerian society, the VCO Foundation continues to make significant strides toward building a more equitable and prosperous future for all, in our societies.