Ozigbo Champions Nigerian Education Improvement At Paul Varsity 4th Convocation Lecture

At a riveting convocation lecture at Paul University, Valentine Ozigbo, a renowned business leader, fervently championed the need for continuous improvement within the Nigerian educational system.

Also an international best practice, Mr Ozigbo introduced the audience to the “Kaizen” philosophy, underscoring its transformative power, at the university’s 4th Convocation Ceremony held at its campus at Ukwu Orji, Awka, Anambra State.

Mr Ozigbo, who is the immediate past President and Group Managing Director of Transcorp Plc, elaborating on the ancient Japanese principle, explained, “‘Kai’ meaning ‘change’, and ‘zen’, meaning ‘better’, together forming ‘Kaizen’, represents the concept of continuous, incremental improvement. It’s not just a methodology but a mindset, an attitude, and a cultural cornerstone.”

His lecture, however, was on “Managing Private Universities in Nigeria: The Prospect and Challenges”, and he explored the potential heights private institutions can achieve when there’s “a harmonious blend of vision, commitment, innovation, and community engagement”.

Paul University also handed out 388 first degrees and diplomas. Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba, the Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria (Anglican Communion), was installed as the Chancellor and honoured Ozigbo with the Guest Lecturer Award. Ozigbo also donated N2 million to the institution.

However, five notable Nigerians were awarded honourary doctorate degrees, namely, His Grace, Most Revd Maxwell S.C Aniekwenwa, who received it posthumously; HRM Igwe Sir Ben Emeka JP, Oke-Ebo II of Umueri; Ejezie Emeka Rollas, the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria; Amaopusenibo Barr. Mike Epelle; and Dr Cyril Christopher Okechukwu.

Dignitaries in attendance at the event included Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party; Most Rev Prof Emmanuel Chukwuma, the Proprietor of the University; Most Rev Alexander Ibezim, Archbishop of the Province on the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese, the Ag. Vice-Chancellor, Ven Prof Obiora Nwosu, Deputy Vice-Chancellors, Prof Chinyere Stella Okunna and Prof Godwin Onu.

Reflecting on the global context, Ozigbo asked, “Why should an ancient Japanese philosophy matter to the educational institutions of Nigeria?” His answer was that Kaizen transcends borders and industries, offering a universal call to action that drives organisations to always challenge the status quo.

“Ozigbo backed his advocacy for Kaizen by sharing personal anecdotes. “In my tenure at Transcorp, we embraced the Kaizen philosophy. We dedicated ourselves to making small, continuous improvements, ensuring that we were just a bit better each day than the day before,” he recalled.

This application of Kaizen, according to Ozigbo, transformed Transcorp from a modest 3-star enterprise into a shining 7-star conglomerate.

But Mr. Ozigbo also emphasised that for Kaizen to truly revolutionise any system, it must be more than just an executive strategy. Everyone, from leadership to the newest member, must internalise and practice it.

“It requires consistent effort, an open-minded approach to feedback, and a genuine commitment to seeking excellence in everything we do,” he said.

Concluding the lecture, Valentine echoed a call to arms for stakeholders within the Nigerian educational system. He emphasised that with the Kaizen philosophy, the journey of progress never stops, and the possibilities are limitless.

Other notable attendees were Engr Sir Chris Okoye, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, HRM Igwe Engr S. I. Okafor (Ogene Okpunor), HRM Igwe Arch Ngodi (Oguike Atani), HRM Igwe Cdr Omoja (Igwe Owele), HRM Igwe Nwakaibeye (Igwe Abacha), HRM Igwe J. C. Ajodo (Igwe Ukwala), HRM Nnam Oshimili (Igwe Akpo), and HRM Olubanasa (Ataoja), and prominent scholars.