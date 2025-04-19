Ozigbo Challenges Ukachukwu’s Candidacy As APC Crisis Deepens

Share

Top Anambra State governorship hopeful and respected business leader, Valentine Ozigbo, on Thursday filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Awka, challenging the legitimacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary conducted on April 5, 2025.

The suit, which lists the APC, Nicholas Ukachukwu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants, seeks to nullify Ukachukwu’s nomination and compel the party to recognize Ozigbo as the rightful candidate.

In an accompanying personal statement titled “For a Future Worth Fighting For,” Ozigbo sharply criticized the April 5 primary, describing it as a “well-scripted illusion.”

“When institutions falter, it is the duty of conscience to rise. I have taken that stand—not for self, but for truth, for justice, and for Ndi Anambra,” Ozigbo said.

“Let us be clear: the April 5, 2025 exercise was not a primary election—it was a well-scripted illusion.

“A contrived delegate list filled with names unfamiliar to even the most seasoned party leaders was used for the guber primary. Real APC members were locked out while chaos reigned.

“No accreditation, no order; just thugs, violence, and a herd of hired hands masquerading as delegates.”

He further alleged that Ukachukwu failed to meet the eligibility criteria outlined in the APC constitution.

“The crux of the matter is that Mr. Ukachukwu did not qualify to run under the APC in the first place. He failed to meet the minimum threshold for eligibility. And yet, the party machinery was twisted to serve his ambition,” he added.

The originating summons asks the court to determine whether the APC violated its own rules by allowing Ukachukwu’s candidacy.

Ozigbo also criticized Ukachukwu for what he called his nonchalance amid the growing crisis within the party’s state chapter.

“Now, Ukachukwu parades himself, declaring the theatre of deceit that April 5 represents as ‘free and fair.’ It is an insult to the intelligence of our people and a stain on the integrity of our party.

“While he fiddles like Emperor Nero, APC in Anambra is burning. The house is on fire—mass resignations, lawsuits, broken trust—and the so-called candidate dances, oblivious to the smoke and embers.”

“To be clear, I am not desperate for power. I am not asking for favours. I seek only what is just and right.”

Filed through his legal team led by Umeh Kalu, SAN, and B.C. Igwilo, SAN, the suit includes supporting documents from the party’s constitution, internal communications, and delegate registers.

The legal action comes amid turmoil within the Anambra APC, which has witnessed a wave of resignations from local government and ward chairmen, executive members, and several defections following the disputed primary.

Ozigbo concluded his statement with a broader reflection on the need for democratic accountability and integrity in party processes.

“Our aim is not to fracture the party but to fortify it—to restore its integrity, renew its credibility, and secure its future as a vehicle for true democratic leadership.

“Let history record that when a corrupt process attempted to masquerade as legitimacy, we did not stay silent. We stood up. We spoke out. We acted—for justice, for our children, and for the future we all deserve.”

