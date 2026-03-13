Ozigbo Appointed Visiting Associate Professor At UNIZIK

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, has appointed Nigerian business leader and advocate, Valentine Ozigbo, as a Visiting Associate Professor at its Business School, bringing one of Nigeria’s most experienced corporate executives into the university’s teaching faculty.

Confirming the development, the he University officials said the appointment reflects the institution’s growing emphasis on connecting academic scholarship with real-world leadership experience, particularly for students preparing to lead complex organisations in the public and private sectors.

Prof. Bond Ugochukwu Anyaehie, the university’s Vice-Chancellor, described the decision as part of a broader effort to enrich the university’s MBA programme with practitioners whose professional journeys offer insights beyond the traditional classroom.

“Universities achieve their greatest impact when knowledge and real-world experience intersect,” Anyaehie said.

“Mr. Ozigbo’s distinguished career in corporate leadership and governance offers our MBA students an invaluable opportunity to learn leadership and ethics from someone, who has practiced it at the highest level.”

Ozigbo, the immediate past President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Plc, has spent more than three decades in senior leadership across Nigeria’s financial and corporate sectors.

His professional path has included key roles at Transcorp Hotels Plc, United Bank for Africa, Diamond Bank, and Bank PHB (now Keystone Bank), where he built a reputation for institutional leadership, governance reform, and strategic transformation.

Beyond corporate boardrooms, he has also emerged as a prominent voice in civic engagement and public policy conversations, particularly around leadership, governance standards, and ethical stewardship in both business and public life.

For the UNIZIK Business School, the appointment signals the university’s intention to deepen the practical relevance of its graduate programmes.

The Director of the Business School, Prof. Pius Okoye, noted that bringing accomplished industry leaders into the classroom allows students to engage with the lived realities of leadership, decision-making, and governance.

“Leadership and ethics form the bedrock of sustainable organisations,” Okoye said.

“Mr. Ozigbo’s professional journey, from banking and corporate leadership to civic engagement and public policy advocacy, offers our students a rich practical perspective on responsible leadership.

“We are delighted to have him contribute to shaping the mindset of our MBA students.”

Reacting to the appointment, Valentine Ozigbo described the opportunity as a chance to invest in the next generation of leaders and strengthen the culture of principled leadership in Nigeria.

“Leadership is ultimately about responsibility, integrity, and service,” he said. “I consider it a privilege to engage with students who will shape the future of our institutions and our country.

“If my experience can contribute to strengthening ethical leadership in any way, then the effort is worthwhile.”

While acknowledging the various honours he has received over the years, including the Seven Star Leadership Award for 2025, an honorary doctorate from Tansi University, and traditional chieftaincy titles, Ozigbo said he remains most comfortable with a simpler form of address.

“I am grateful for the recognitions that have come my way over the years, but I remain most comfortable being addressed simply as Mr Valentine Ozigbo,” he said.

“Titles are appreciated, but what matters most is the work we do in service to society.”

The appointment, which takes effect from February 12, 2026, is on a pro bono basis.

As part of his role at the Business School, Mr. Ozigbo will contribute to the university’s MBA programme, where he will teach a course on organisational leadership and ethics, bringing practical perspectives on governance, institutional responsibility, and the challenges of leading large organisations in an evolving global environment.