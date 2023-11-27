Ozigbo Appointed First Non-Executive Director Of WFFA

In a significant development for African sports, Valentine Ozigbo, Chairman of Feet ‘N’ Tricks, has been appointed as the first-ever Non-Executive Director and leader for Africa on the Board of the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA).

This landmark appointment was announced by Steve Elias, Co-Founder and President of WFFA, and Daniel Wood, Co-Founder and Secretary General of WFFA, during the World Freestyle Football Championship held on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya.

“Valentine is bringing some transformational event concepts, partnerships, and networks into Freestyle Football, which is going to dramatically raise the profile of athletes, the community, and the Sport as a whole across the globe,” Mr Wood told the audience. “We couldn’t be happier to have him on board as a key member of the team.”

Echoing the enthusiasm, Steve Elias, Co-Founder and President of the WFFA added, “We are beyond excited about the energy and passion that Mr Valentine Ozigbo is bringing to the Sport of Freestyle Football. He has already brought some fresh thinking and profile to the communities across the continent of Africa with fantastic impact, so we envisage a prosperous future for the Sport with Valentine’s support.”

Valentine Ozigbo, a multi-award-winning global CEO and politician, has been instrumental in promoting freestyle football across Africa.

As the Founder and Chairman of Feet ‘N’ Tricks, the biggest promoter of the sport in the continent, Ozigbo has played a pivotal role in hosting major events and championships, including the Nigerian Freestyle Football Championship and the African Freestyle Football Championship.

Under Ozigbo’s leadership, Feet ‘N’ Tricks supported hosting the just concluded first-ever world championship held in Africa alongside the Home Boyz of Kenya and the WFFA.

Also, Feet ‘N’ Tricks recently hosted the Freestyle Connect Africa 2023, a continental championship in which 14 elite freestylers competed in Egypt.

The event, held on November 14, 2023, concluded the crowning of Ali Yahia Ouahmed from Algeria as the African Freestyle Football Champion of 2023. Alongside Ali, Ramy Boujlil from Morocco and Mohamed Gamal from Egypt secured the second and third places, respectively.

The competition, part of the Intra Africa Trade Fair (IATF2023), not only highlighted the sporting talents but also emphasized the cultural unity and richness of the African continent.

Ozigbo’s appointment is seen as a significant step in recognizing and furthering the growth of freestyle football in Africa.

Ozigbo is the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, Africa’s conglomerate in terms of shareholder base. His contributions as a business leader, philanthropist, and tech visionary, along with his experience as a Special Adviser to Peter Obi during Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, are expected to bring a unique perspective to the WFFA Board.

The World Freestyle Football Association, as the global governing body, is responsible for organizing global championships and standardizing the sport’s rules.

With Ozigbo’s appointment, the WFFA aims to expand its global footprint and provide a larger platform for athletes to showcase their skills internationally.