Ozekhome’s an award well deserved –Olisa Agbakoba

The Award of Legal Icon of the Year conferred on my dear bosom friend, Prof Mike Ozekhome (SAN), is well deserved. Mike and I have come a long way back as founding members of the first human rights organisation in Nigeria called the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO). He was the founding Director of Legal Services and a member of the Board of Governors. We, thus, pioneered human rights together with Clement Nwankwo, Abdul Oroh, Richard Akinola and Emmanuel Erhakpotobor.

Prof Ozekome’s output in legal services has been phenomenal, particularly in the field of public interest litigation, human rights and constitutional law, besides his prodigious output of numerous books, scholarly articles and seminal papers. His breadth, depth and uncommon erudition are a treasure to behold. My friend and professional colleague, Ozekhome, is a most fitting candidate for the award that was bestowed on him by New Telegraph Newspapers over the weekend. Olisa Agbakoba, OON, (SAN), is a founding leader of Civil liberties Organisation and past President of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA)