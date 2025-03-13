Ozekhome Advocates Stiffer Penalties For Political Corruption In Nigeria

Share

Legal luminary, Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, has advocated stiffer penalties against political corruption in Nigeria and an oversight of Nigerian anti-corruption bodies by responsible civil society organizations

Ozekhome also urged for the institutionalization of development-focused practices to foster change in Nigeria and the African continent.

He disclosed this in a paper titled “Has Democracy led to Good Governance in Nigeria?” Which was presented at the Midwest Achievers Awards in Benin City, Edo State.

The legal luminary who bagged the award of “Defender of Democracy” at the event said that political corruption undermines democratic principles.

He stressed that political corruption should be aggressively addressed with the same seriousness and penalties as other forms of corruption, “such as financial crimes.”

According to him, “Too often, political corruption is overlooked largely because the political elite, who are often guilty of these practices, hold significant power.

“For instance, Nigeria’s election history is rife with stories of electoral manipulation and voter exploitation by the political class.

“Post-election adjudication should not only focus on determining winners, but should also impose penalties, including imprisonment and fines on political elites or their agents who violate electoral rules.

“Free and fair elections are the foundation of legitimacy, transparency, and accountability, and should be consistently safeguarded to ensure leaders are held accountable to the people,” he added.

Earlier, the Director of Organization of the Midwest Achievers Awards, Dr. Owen Omo-Ojo, said, “The event is geared to recongnise archivers and spotlight super achievers who have dared to dream, navigate turbulent times, and upheld the highest ethical standards while inspiring hope in their communities and beyond.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

