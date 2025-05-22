OYTMA Shooting: Oyo APC Tells Makinde To Use Tech, Not Bullets

Share

Against the shooting of a road traffic offender at Alakia area of Ibadan on Tuesday, leading to killing of a teenager in the car, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, has urged Governor Seyi Makinde to consider usage of technology instead of bullets, as it is the normal practice across the world.

The party in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, condemned the dastardly killing by a gun-wielding security agent, which led to early morning pandemonium.

The statement reads: “Pandemonium broke out around new Gbagi MarketAlakia/Old Ife Road area of Ibadan yesterday (Tuesday) when a trigger-happy policeman attached to the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Agency (OYRTMA) reportedly fired a shot at a motorist who drove against the traffic and thereby killed his 14-year-old son who was being taken to school alongside his twin-brother.

“Oyo APC decried the alleged unprofessional and unethical conduct of some officials of the OYRTMA and Park Management System who constitute nuisance to motorists and other road users particularly in Ibadan and other major cities across the state in the guise of generating revenue for the government.”

“The killing of the innocent schoolboy by an overzealous policeman in Ibadan on Tuesday was not only unfortunate, but also sad and devastating, going by the circumstances surrounding the whole incident.”

