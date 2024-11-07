OYRTMA Officers Attacked By Tricycle Riders In Ibadan

Share

…Seven Arraigned

Two officers of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA), Oyedepo Samuel and Waheed Quadri, were assaulted by tricycle riders and hoodlums while performing their lawful duties.

According to a release signed by Prince Dotun Oyelade, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, made available to New Telegraph, the Officers were recently attacked with iron rods, stones, and sticks at the Water Corporation Gate, Ibadan which inflicted severe injuries on them.

According to eyewitnesses, the officers had apprehended a commercial tricycle parked on the road, obstructing traffic. However, while transporting the tricycle to the Agodi Gate Command unit, they were ambushed by a group of tricycle riders and hoodlums.

Fortunately, a good Samaritan intervened, rescuing the officers from the angry mob, and the injured officers were rushed to the State Clinic, Secretariat, Ibadan, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Speaking in Ibadan, the Chairman, OYRTMA, Major Adekoya Adesagba (rtd.) said seven suspects were arrested in connection with the incident. He condemned the attack, stating, “It’s a pity that our officers, who work tirelessly to ensure sanity and orderliness on our roads, are being assaulted and harmed.”

Adesagba emphasized that the Authority will not be deterred from performing its legitimate duties while assuring that the perpetrators have been arrested and are currently in custody at Idi-Ape police station.

“The perpetrators will face the full weight of the laws, Adekoya warned”, he said.

Meanwhile, the suspects were arraigned at the Magistrate District Court 1, Ibadan North East, on Wednesday, on charges of assault.

Each suspect was granted bail with one surety and a bond of ₦100,000. However, since they were unable to meet the bail conditions, they were remanded in Agodi Prison pending further hearing.

The case was adjourned until November 17, 2024.

