Share

The Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) has launched a special patrol operation to ensure seamless traffic management and safety during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

This was made known yesterday by the OYRTMA Chairman, Major Adekoya Adesagba (rtd) at his office Secretariat in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to the OYRTMA Chairman said the operation, which commenced on Friday, December 20, 2024, and would end on.

Share

Please follow and like us: