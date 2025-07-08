OYRTMA Issues Final Warning To Ogunpa Market Traders

The Oyo State Government has issued a final warning to traders at the Ogunpa Central International Market in Ibadan to stop displaying goods on roadways and maintain proper setbacks to allow free movement of people and vehicles.

During a sensitization campaign at the market, the Chairman of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA), Major Adekoya Adesagba (rtd.), expressed concern over the continuous use of roads for commercial activities, describing it as a major obstruction to traffic and a threat to lives and property.

He called on traders to change their approach, stressing that placing goods along the roads endangers both customers and business owners.

“The government is committed to making market environments safer and more organized. Governor Seyi Makinde has directed the removal of all obstructions on our roads, and this includes illegal roadside trading,” Adesagba said.

He warned that OYRTMA, in collaboration with other enforcement agencies, will begin a clampdown on illegal parking, roadside trading, and vehicular obstructions starting from July 21, 2025.

“This enforcement is about reclaiming spaces meant for public use and ensuring safety for all. We’ve advised traders to respect road setbacks and vacate the roadside,” he added.

Responding, President-General of the Ogunpa Central International Market Traders Association, Prince Gbenga Atitebi, pledged support for the government’s directive.

He acknowledged that the presence of traders on the roadside has negatively impacted customer turnout and assured the association’s cooperation to restore order.