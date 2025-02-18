Oyoze Baje: The Media Icon @72

Share

Today, it is a pleasure to celebrate Sir Oyoze Baje, a man whose life is a testament to intellectual curiosity, firm dedication, and a spirit that refuses to be confined by boundaries. As President of the Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria (GPAAN) and Chairman/CEO of Oyoze Creative Concept, he embodies the power of creativity and the importance of critical analysis in shaping our world.

Having earned national prominence as a regular panellist on Galaxy Television’s highly-regarded ‘Editors’ Forum’, captivating viewers with his insights every Saturday for over a decade.

His engagement on that platform, along with contributions to MiTV’s weekly programme, ‘The Summit’, and LTV’s ‘Morning Show’, sparked a desire to cultivate a community of public affairs experts. Driven by this inspiration, he founded the Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria (GPAAN), a Nongovernmental Organisation registered with the CAC on November 2, 2017. Oyoze Baje, the son of a famous farmer and philosopher, Elder Sadiku Umeche Jatto, and the mother, a cloth-weaver and trader in food products, Madam Awawau Ormeyi Sadiku, hails from OborokeIhima, Kogi State.

He was married to Princess Medinat Baje (Late) and blessed with four children – Jimmy, Oiza, Joy, and Sunday. He never fails to acknowledge his parent’s influence on how he comports himself and his affairs, here is an excerpt from Sir Oyoze during his 70th birthday interview: “My heart swells with gratitude when I speak of my parents, now resting in peace. Perhaps it seems I’m singing their praises, but I assure you, they were truly extraordinary individuals.

They embodied discipline, resourcefulness, creativity, unwavering diligence, and absolute honesty. Their home was a haven of hospitality, always open to all, regardless of tribe or creed. “They painted for me a vivid portrait of true manhood: A life centred on selfdiscovery, treating every soul with the same respect and kindness you desire for yourself, and embracing humility, no matter how towering your successes become. Ultimately, they taught me that life’s true purpose is to become a person of substance, a force for good in the world.

“For me, it was never about self promotion or throwing one’s weight around to impress or intimidate. What mattered was the impact you have on the lives of others. And so, I believe anyone fortunate enough to have been guided by such exemplary parents would, without question, choose them as their role models, as I have.” His journey towards becoming a household name as far as the media has spanned from his early years as a secondary school teacher in Bendel, Kwara, and Kogi states.

He instilled knowledge and nurtured young minds, followed by his pioneering work in journalism, where he illuminated the food and beverage industry in Nigeria. Sir Oyoze has consistently demonstrated a passion for learning and a commitment to sharing his insights with others.

Sir Oyoze’s expertise spans far beyond journalism. As the first food technologist to practice fully in Nigeria’s vibrant media, he carved a unique niche, bridging the gap between science and communication. The only Nigerian columnist with two different columns on different themes, including:

‘Food and Beverages’ and ‘Drumbeats’ on politics, the economy, and trending national and global issues, as published by newspapers, magazines, and online blogs. He continues to inform and engage readers with depth and clarity. His work with Bells University of Technology and the SSACTAC further underscores his commitment to education and the empowerment of workers. Today, he is not just prolific but has emerged as a versatile writer owing to the volume of his publications.

The Kogi State-born writer has also explored different genres of literature, including plays, and poems. He has also won many literary prizes. Although he has been contributing too many Nigerian newspapers, notably ‘The Punch’ and the ‘Nigerian Herald’, Baje began his full journalism practice at the ‘Daily Times’ where he rose to the post of the Editorial Page Editor of the oldest surviving newspaper in Nigeria.

Having published close to a thousand articles. His enthusiasm for writing remains undiminished, despite the persistent challenge of the unprofessional handling of manuscripts by some publishers, which has led to the unfortunate loss of his creative works. As a way of encouraging budding writers, Baje maintains that books by young authors should be recommended by the Ministry of Education for use by the students.

He laments a situation whereby only the works of established writers are given preference by the policymakers. Sir Oyoze’s creative spirit extends to literature; he has penned novels, plays, and poems that explore the complexities of the human condition.

His book, ‘Drumbeats of Democracy’, a collection of opinion essays spanning over four decades, is a testament to his unwavering commitment to truth, justice, and the power of the written word. His achievements have been recognised with numerous awards, including the ‘Vanguard Poetry Award’ and the ‘Golden Pen First Prize Award’ from Friesland WAMCO/Campina. ‘Drumbeats of Democracy’ is a colourful parade of lucid prose spiced with fine poetry, a testament to Ayo Oyoze Baje’s creativity and the power of his pier – Folu Agoi (former President, PEN International, Nigerian Chapter).

These accolades are a testament to his talent, dedication, and impact in various fields of endeavour. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Sir Oyoze is a man of diverse interests, ranging from fine art and creative writing to the invention of ‘Oyoze Mathematical Games’. He is a member of esteemed organisations such as the Nigeria Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST), the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA Lagos Branch), and PEN International, Nigeria Chapter.

As we celebrate Sir Oyoze Baje’s 72nd birthday, we honour not just his achievements, but his character, his spirit, and his unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in the world. Born in Ihima, Okehi LGA of Kogi State, he has carried the values of his upbringing throughout his life. His marriage to the late Ahuoyiza Medinat Baje was a source of strength and inspiration, and his legacy continues through his four talented children.

