OYOSUBEB Nabs Job Seeker Over Alleged Result Falsification

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYOSUBEB), on Thursday, nabbed one Abosede Ojo, a middle-aged job seeker who allegedly falsified her job portal result.

In a press release made available to New Telegraph by the board’s Media team, Dr Nureni Adeniran, OYOSUBEB’s Chairman, disclosed that the suspect has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

He explained that the suspect, who sat for the recruitment CBT examination scored 36, but decided to connive with an examination syndicate who allegedly produced a fake congratulatory message for her.

He explained that the suspect was apprehended during a verification exercise put in place by the Board, for qualified candidates.

Adeniran further explained that the suspect confessed that she did not come for the interview, but liaised with her husband to get herself a congratulatory message.

According to him, the police are on a trail of transactions between the suspect and the cyber-cafe where she got the printout, saying, “The suspect has been handed over to the police, and the board would track and also apprehend others involved in the illicit act.

”My advice to others is that they should stop such illicit acts”, Adeniran advised.

