Oyosubeb Chairman, Adeniran, Felicitates Muslim Faithful

The Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, congratulated Muslims across the State on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the celebration of the Eid-elFitr festival.

In a goodwill message issued and made available to Saturday Telegraph, Adeniran described Eid-el-Fitr as a moment of deep reflection, gratitude, and renewed commitment to the values of discipline, compassion, sacrifice, and unity demonstrated throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

He commended the Muslim community for their steadfastness and devotion during the fast, noting that their spiritual exercise has contributed to the moral strengthening of society. Adeniran urged all Muslims to continue embodying the virtues learnt during Ramadan and channel them towards building a more peaceful, tolerant, and progressive Oyo State.