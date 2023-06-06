Oyo‘ll be 1st to attain energy sufficiency in Nigeria – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday said the state will be the first among others to attain energy sufficiency in the country.

Makinde made this known while inaugurating some transformers at Ona-Ara Local Government area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 500KVA transformer at Olorunda Ogunsola community and 300KVA at Idi-Obi area were donated by Chief Dotun Sanusi, the Otun-Apesinola of Ibadanland.

The transformers donated by Sanusi, also the chairman, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, would serve 15 communities of which eight are under Olorunda Ogunsola, while Idi-Obi has five communities under it.

NAN reports that Sanusi had installed 15 transformers across the communities toward ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply.

The governor said his administration would exploit the new law in the country which granted states the power to generate electricity.

“Now that the fifth Alteration Bill No. 33, Devolution of Powers (National Grid System) has been signed into law, states can enter the electricity generation business.

“With the new law, states can now generate, transmit and distribute electricity in areas covered by the national grid. We will explore the opportunity.

“In the community of states in Nigeria, Oyo State will be number one to attain energy sufficiency,” he said.