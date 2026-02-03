Oyo@50: Rep Member Hails Makinde, Ladoja, Ors On Devts

As Oyo State clocks 50 years of its creation, the member representing Ibadan North-west/Ibadan South-west federal constituency of Oyo state in the House of Representatives, Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Stanley Olajide, has paid glowing tribute to Governor Seyi Makinde, former Governor Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Brig. David Jemibewon (rtd), and other eminent personalities who have shaped the political and socio-economic trajectory of the Pace Setter State.

In a goodwill message made available to journalists by Tolu Mustapha, Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs to Hon. Olajide on Tuesday to commemorate the golden jubilee of the state, the lawmaker described the landmark celebration as a moment of stock taking and a renewed sense of purpose, to the ideals upon which Oyo state was founded on February 3, 1976.

According to the federal lawmaker, the 50th anniversary of Oyo State is not merely a celebration of years, but a recognition of the sacrifice and strategic leadership that have sustained the state through changing political eras and socio-economic transitions.

He particularly commended Governor Seyi Makinde for what he described as a style of governance anchored on pro-people policies, fiscal discipline and institutional reforms, noting that the present administration has continued to shape public service and restore confidence in governance at the sub-national level.

Olajide also extolled the contributions of former Governor Rashidi Ladoja, now the Olubadan of Ibadanland, whom he described as a major force to reckon with in Oyo’s political evolution, recalling his role in upholding democratic culture and prioritising the welfare of the people during his tenure.

The lawmaker further paid tribute to Brigadier Jemibewon (rtd), a former Military Governor of old Oyo state, describing him as a disciplined administrator whose service laid critical foundations in the early years of the state’s development, especially in public administration and security architecture.

Olajide extended his felicitations to other legends, technocrats, traditional rulers, civil servants, professionals, artisans and citizens whose sacrifices, he said, have collectively written Oyo state’s history over the last five decades.

“Oyo at 50 is a celebration of our journey, the triumphs, the lessons and the hope of a greater future. From our founding leaders to today’s leadership, the story of Oyo state is one of courage and unyielding progress,” Olajide said.

He noted that the state’s rich cultural heritage, intellectual capital and political relevance have continued to place it at the forefront of national discourse, adding that Oyo remains a reference point in education, governance, media, culture and political activism.

Olajide urged residents of the state, particularly the youth, to draw inspiration from the golden jubilee to recommit themselves to civic responsibility, unity and productive engagement in nation-building.

“As we celebrate 50 years of Oyo State, we must also renew our collective resolve to protect its legacy and work towards a future defined by inclusion, opportunity and sustainable development,” he added.