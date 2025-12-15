Oyo@50: Pacesetter State Remains Pillar Of Excellence In Nigeria – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday, expressed the delight that Oyo state remains the pillar of excellence in Nigeria going by the speed of developments it has witnessed in the past 50 years of its creation.

Created on February 3, 1976, activities lined up to mark its Golden Jubilee yesterday commenced with the unveiling of the Oyo @50 anniversary logo by the state’s eighteenth and incumbent Governor, Seyi Makinde.

The ceremony, held at Governors Office Car Park, Secretariat, Ibadan, formally signalled the countdown to the state’s 50th anniversary, with government officials, traditional rulers and dignitaries from across various sectors in attendance.

Governor Makinde, who was just eight years old when Oyo State was created, unveiled the anniversary logo alongside top government functionaries and royal fathers, describing the moment as symbolic of the state’s journey through resilience, progress and promise over the past five decades.

Since its creation, Oyo State has been governed by 18 leaders, comprising six military governors, four sole administrators and eight executive governors, including the incumbent.

In his address, Governor Makinde said Oyo State has every reason to celebrate as it approaches its 50th year of existence, describing the anniversary as a shared story and collective legacy.

“Today is not just another day on the calendar. It is a symbolic milestone. In 50 days, our dear state will mark 50 years of existence, resilience, heritage, progress and promise,” the governor said, while assuring residents that the Golden Jubilee celebration would be inclusive, reflective and forward-looking, featuring cultural exhibitions, intellectual engagements, community-based activities and youth-focused programmes aimed at strengthening unity and shared aspirations across the state.

He described Oyo State as a pillar of excellence in Nigeria, highlighting its cultural heritage and contributions to education, governance, commerce and national development.

Responding to criticisms surrounding some infrastructural projects of his administration, including the Ibadan Circular Road named after Oba Rashidi Ladoja, the governor said leadership often requires making difficult decisions that may not immediately attract public applause but are necessary for sustainable development.

According to him, he is willing to take more “bullets” now so that future administrations can inherit a stronger and better-structured state.

A major highlight of the event was the unveiling of the official Oyo @50 logo, which Makinde said emerged from an open and competitive process involving public submissions.

The winning design, created by Mr. Ajayi Olaleye, was selected for its reflection of the state’s identity, values and pace-setting history. Olaleye received a prize of ₦1.5 million.

Chairman of the anniversary planning committee, Hon. Saheed Akinade-Fijabi, commended the governor for assembling a diverse team to drive the celebration, revealing that research conducted by the committee showed that about 80 percent of residents are eagerly anticipating the Golden Jubilee.

Goodwill messages were delivered by notable Nigerians, including former Minister of Industry, Chief Mrs. Onikepo Akande, and Chief Bayo Oyero, who praised Makinde for what they described as the transformation of modern Oyo State.

Traditional rulers in attendance included representatives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade; the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Laoye; the Okere of Saki, the Onpetu of Ijeru, among others.