Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has described the 50-year celebration of the state as more than a ceremonial celebration, but a story of commitment, resilience and unity.

Governor Makinde stated this on Monday during his address at the opening ceremony of the week-long Oyo @50 anniversary celebration held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

The governor reflected on the personal significance of the anniversary, recalling his upbringing and the impact of the late Chief Bola Ige’s free education policy in the old Oyo State.

He said, “Oyo State was created from the old Western State on February 3, 1976. Many people may not know that I am a beneficiary of the free education of late Uncle Bola Ige.

“I attended Bishop Philips Academy free of charge and was provided with everything — books, desks, chairs, pencils and rulers. So, this event is more than a celebration for me.

“It is a story of commitment, resilience and unity. For 50 years, we have remained one indivisible family, united by a strong bond, and we have continued to move forward despite our ups and downs as a state. This is worth celebrating,” he said.

The governor commended the Oyo @50 Anniversary Committee, chaired by Hon. Saheed Fijabi, for organising what he described as a flamboyant and event-packed celebration. He therefore urged residents to actively participate in the week-long anniversary activities.

Earlier, Fijabi outlined the programme of events lined up for the anniversary, saying, “0There will be a carnival and local government parade on Wednesday, January 28, from the historic Mapo Hall to the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan, with residents dressed in ‘Oyo @50’ ankara,” he said.

He added that a march-past would take place at the Stadium, where the governor is expected to address participants. “Other activities include the Oyo @50 symposium on Thursday at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, with Prof. Olu Ajakaiye as the lead discussant, as well as an exhibition of arts and artefacts and a fashion runway,” Fijabi said.

According to him, further highlights include a golf tee-off on Friday, a concert and youth gathering on Saturday, and the presentation of educational materials on Monday.

“The closing ceremony will be held on Tuesday, February 3, featuring a cocktail reception, an airshow and an award dinner. Former governors of the state will be honoured, while outstanding indigenes and residents will receive merit awards and be inducted into the Oyo State Hall of Fame,” he added.

The event attracted several dignitaries, including the deputy governor of Oyo State, Barr. Bayo Lawal and his wife, Ajibola; members of the Oyo State House of Assembly; traditional rulers such as the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja (Arusa I), and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, among others.

Meanwhile, while many Oba’s from the Oke Ogun zone of the state, as well as those from Ibarapa, were in attendance, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade 1, was absent from the occasion.