Oyo Workers Shun NLC Strike, Open Offices For Biz

Despite directives issued to workers by the national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to embark on an indefinite strike, workers in Oyo State resumed their various duty posts on Tuesday.

Many Oyo State staff resumed their duty posts early in the morning, though some staff of the at the federal Secretariat Ikolaba, Ibadan out of fear of intimidation, deserted their offices. Public schools were also alive as students resumed and we lectured in their classrooms

However, it was observed that Banks in the state shut their doors in compliance with the strike.

While many essential services workers were busy attending to customers, a civil servant who spoke on condition of anonymity, blamed the leadership of both NLC and TUC for the non-compliance with the strike directive, saying they failed to act when the need was necessary.

The indefinite nationwide strike was declared by the Organized Labour in protest against the arrest and brutalization of the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, allegedly by Police operatives in Owerri, Imo State.