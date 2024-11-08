Oyo: With Creation Of Amotekun Forest Rangers, Makinde Raises Security Bar

Share

A united move to secure South west states

Until Thursday, January 9, 2020, when the Oyo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, was inaugurated as the first regional security outfit initiated by the South West geo-political zone in Nigeria, the major insecurity problems being contended with by the residents were stealing, arson, armed robbery, murder, as well as, rape.

When the issue of kidnapping, killing of famers on their farms, open grazing of farm lands with cattle by Fulani herdsmen; raping of women in their farms and villages later became rampant in many of the South Western states, governors in the zone, converged on the Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State, to find lasting solution to the menace through the creation of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN).

The late former Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) led the campaign to root out the notorious Fulani herders and other criminal elements, who were tormenting farmers in the region, while Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo tenaciously followed suit through the instrumentality of the Amotekun corps.

Before the January inauguration, Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) had in 2019 agreed to form an alliance within the region against kidnapping, banditry and rape of women, as well as, maiming and killing of farmers whose farms were being plundered by the Fulani herders.

Present at the inauguration in January 2020 were: Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti; Deputy Governor of Ogun, Noimat Salako-Oyedele; Deputy Governor of Osun, Benedict Gboyega Alabi; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Deji Osinbogun; Prof. Banji Akintoye (Leader of the Yoruba Emancipation Group); personnel of local Vigilante groups; Odua Peoples Congress (OPC), among others. Each of the six states procured and inaugurated 20 pick-up vans equipped with communication gadgets, and 100 motorcycles for the take-off of the Western Nigeria Security Network.

It is worthy of note that the Federal Government through the Nigeria Police Force objected to the formation and inauguration of the regional security outfit. It was seen as the introduction of state policing through the back doors given that the federal government has opposed the call for it by various groups.

Spike in crime

Just when opposition to setting up the security network by the federal government and even the Fulani herders gained momentum, an unprecedented level of crime were perpetrated in the region.

When a US-based Nigerian, Dr. Fatai Aborode, alongside Dr. Folake Oluwole Majekodunmi, and Alani Olalere, who were carrying on their farming business in Igangan, Ibarapa area of Oyo State, were all gruesomely murdered at different times.

Similar incidents were also recorded in Ondo State, leading to Akeredolu ordering many cows to be arrested by the Amotekun operatives. At a point, a mystery thunder struck and killed many cows where they were grazing on people’s farms.

Yoruba Nation

Still unabated, particularly in Igangan town of Oyo State, where people were being attacked, macheted, stabbed, raped and robbed, with reckless abandon by the herders, without the federal police being able to curtail the menace, a Yoruba Nation freedom agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho), issued a marching order to the leader of the Fulanis in the community (the Sarkin Fulani, Abdulkadir Salihu), to leave the town.

It was alleged that he was the criminal receiver of the loots being collected from the robbed and maimed residents. Salihu failed to heed the warning, latching on the indulgence by the Police who were alleged to be providing cover for him.

The perturbed Adeyemo, who hails from Igboho town in the Oke Ogun zone of Oyo State, then mobilised his local foot soldiers and stormed Igangan town, combing the dreaded forests where the herders were hiding, shooting sporadically to smoke them out.

He eventually sacked the Fulani leader, who like a dog with its tail in-between its legs, scurried away to Ilorin in Kwara State to seek refuge. His residence was attacked and left desolate by some irate people in the town.

Creation

In order to further fortify the security architecture of the state against criminals hiding in some forests to launch their attacks on unsuspecting victims in the state, Oyo State Governor on Monday, October 21, 2024, inaugurated 480 Amotekun Corps Forest Rangers.

He also promised to establish Airstrips in Igbeti and Otu Towns for security surveillance, as well as, provide aircraft security gadgets to support and enhance security surveillance activities in the state.

Makinde disclosed this during the passing-out parade of the Corps at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Iseyin, Oyo State. With the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; Director-General of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN Commission), Mr Seye Oyeleye; top government functionaries, Service Command ers, local government Chairmen, traditional rulers and religious leaders in attendance. Makinde said: “Since assuming office in 2019, we have continued to invest heavily to secure Oyo State by supporting our security agencies to carry out their duties efficiently and effectively.

Responsibilities

“These rangers are to work within the forests in their local government areas alongside other stakeholders and other community groups. Their task is to secure our farmers and other people engaged in commercial activities.

They are also to preserve our natural resources in our forests in the forest to prevent illegal activities. These additional Oyo Amotekun recruits passing out today will increase the number of Amotekun to 2,500 corps members.

“Let me once again restate our commitment to providing all that is required to ensure that Oyo Amotekun can deliver on their mandate. We will continue to provide the equipment needed and monthly operational grant to ensure smooth operations.

We took out Group Life Insurance for the existing 2,000 operatives and I want to say that we will ensure that the new recruits, who are passing out today, are also brought immediately under the Group Life Insurance.

Commandant

Earlier in his address, the Commandant, Oyo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd), while appreciating the governor, said the recruitment of the Amotekun Forest Rangers was to complement the efforts of Governor Makinde.

Share

Please follow and like us: