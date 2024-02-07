Oyo Will Be First To Achieve Electricity Sufficiency – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde on Tuesday said that Oyo State will be the first state in the country to achieve energy sufficiency.

Makinde in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju said achieving energy sufficiency in Oyo State has always been a major focus of his government, expressing the readiness of the state to partner with the British American Tobacco (BAT), Ibadan Plant, to achieve this.

Governor Makinde gave this indication when he attended the 20th Anniversary of the BAT Ibadan Plant, held at the company’s premises in Ibadan.

Speaking at the event, the governor commended the company for its immense contributions to Oyo State over the years, promising to sustain the conducive environment in which BAT and other companies are operating in the state.

He noted that the state would look forward to working with BAT to improve electricity supply in the state.

He said: “You are going to be commissioning a 1.4 megawatts solar plant. This is pretty much in line with our aspiration in Oyo State.

“For us, energy sufficiency is a big part of this administration. When I came in, there was no Energy Ministry but we now have and the Commissioner for the Ministry is here.

“Less than 3km from here, you have the City Gate for the gas coming into Ibadan. So, we should be able to work together to utilize Nigerian gas in this environment.”

Governor Makinde, who maintained that the state will also within the next few weeks, commission its 11 Megawatts Power Plant, with 10 Megawatts gas-driven while 1 Megawatt is solar-powered, said he would soon sign the Bill establishing the Oyo State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

He added that states can perform optimally if the constitution of the country is amended in some aspects, stating that dependence on Abuja will reduce drastically.

“One thing I want to say is that we have also been working on the legal end of things. You know the constitution has just been amended. The House of Assembly has just passed the bill and I will be signing the bill into law before the end of this week. The Bill has created the Electricity Regulatory Commission in Oyo State.”

The governor hailed BAT for attaining a historic milestone in Nigeria, noting that the company has contributed in various ways to the development of the state.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, BAT Nigeria, Chief Kola Karim, said the company had played a pivotal role in the economic growth and prosperity of the country.

He said: “It is a privilege and honour to stand as the chairman of BAT and to welcome you to a celebration of over a hundred years of doing business in Nigeria.

“On this remarkable journey, we have taken over the past two decades since our world-class factory began operation here in Ibadan.

“Standing as a testament to our dedication to excellence and innovation, the state-of-the-art facility has not only served as a beacon of progress but has also played a pivotal role in economic growth and prosperity.”

Similarly, the Managing Director, BAT Nigeria, Mr Yarub Al-Bahrani, said the company would continue to sustain its legacy of success and economic growth in Oyo State and Nigeria.

On the governor’s entourage was the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; commissioners and other government functionaries.