Oyo Unveils Plan To Digitalise Building Survey Plan Approval

The Oyo State Government yesterday unveiled plans to commence a new digital system for building/survey plan approval.

Commissioner for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Williams AkinFunmilayo, revealed this during the meeting with all zonal directors of town planning offices in Oyo State held at the Ministry Conference Room.

In his opening remarks, Akin-Funmilayo stated that the New Digital Process marked a new development in urban management and infrastructural regulation.

He explained that the new development would stop all forms of leakages and irregularities that manual operations had established in the past. He hinted that the new digital building plan approval system will bemore transparent and traceable.

He maintained that the new digital building plan approval system will eradicate the traditional way of doing things; it is fully automated and equipped with security features, including a bar code that generates and validates every approved document.