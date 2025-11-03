New Telegraph

November 3, 2025
November 3, 2025
Oyo, UNICEF Seek Sustainable Fashion To Reduce Textile Waste

The Oyo State Government, through the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has reaffirmed its commitment to making environmental protection a cornerstone of sustainable development in the state.

This assurance was given by the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Barrister Seun Ashamu, during the commemoration of the 2025 World Clean-Up Day held at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Ibadan.

The event themed: ‘Tackling Textile and Fashion Waste through Circular Fashion,’ was organised by the ministry in collaboration with UNICEF. Ashamu described the global celebra- tion as a reflection of humanity’s collective determination to build a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable planet.

