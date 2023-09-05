Oyo Tribunal Dismisses APC’s Petitions Against PDP With N3m Cost

…Upholds Alabi, APC’s victory in Egbeda/Ona Ara

The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Friday dismissed the petitions filed by candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Iseyin federal constituency and Ibarapa zone following their loss to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 election.

The tribunal awarded N1.5m cost against the petitioners in favour of the INEC, the candidates and their party, PDP in the two petitions.

However, it dismissed a petition filed by Busari Olayemi Sikiru of the PDP in Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency against the returned APC candidate Alabi Akinola for their failure to substantially prove allegations of over-voting and irregularities alleged. Alabi’s victory was affirmed, though no cost was awarded against Busari, the PDP and the INEC.

INEC had declared Najeemdeen Oyedeji of the PDP as the winner against Soliu Adebare Badmus of the APC in the Kajola, Iwajowa, Itesiwaju, Iseyin federal constituency. The Commission also declared Adepoju Anthony Adebayo as the winner of the election in the Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North federal constituency, thus defeating Muraina Saubana Ajibola of the APC, who had represented the area in the past.

Soliu Badmus and the APC had alleged over-voting and non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022. The tribunal noted that instead of calling party agents who witnessed the election, the petitioners called collation agents whose evidence amounted to mere hearsay.

Regarding the cancellation and alteration of results alleged, the tribunal said that he who was at the polling unit where the alleged alteration was carried out should have been the competent witness to be called, and whose evidence would be credible.

“The polling units of all the witnesses called were not part of the polling units being challenged. The petition is hereby dismissed and a cost of N500,000 is awarded in favour of each of the Respondents. The election of Najeemdeen is hereby affirmed”, the tribunal so ordered.

Similarly, the petition filed by Ajibola, a legal practitioner, against INEC, Adepoju Adebayo and PDP was dismissed with cost of N500,000 in favour of each of the three Respondents.