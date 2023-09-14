Oyo Tribunal Affirms Adedeji’s Victory, Dismisses Fijabi’s Petition

The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal at Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, yesterday affirmed the victory and re-election of Hon. Olajide Adedeji Stanley of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Ibadan South West/North West Federal Constituency of Oyo State, while dismissing the petition filed by Akinade Saheed Fijabi of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the one hour and 10 minutes judgment read by the Chairman of the panel, Justice Sobere Biambo, which was unanimously adopted by the two other Justices, Z.A. Zadat and Shaffau Lada Yusuff, the tribunal dismissed the petition with N1 million costs to each of the respondents.

Justice Zadat in her adoption of the judgment, how- ever, refused to make an order for cost, saying “all parties should bear their costs.”

Fijabi, a former House of Representatives member for the constituency had filed the petition through Kazeem Gbadamosi (SAN) claiming against the INEC that election did not hold in three of the 713 polling units in the constituency and that BVAS machines did not work there; as well as that “the election was vitiated by mandatory non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022; there was allegation of over-voting, and that the conduct of the election was unlawful, undue, null and void.”