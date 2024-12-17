Oyo Traffic Authority Arrests Driver For Killing Of Officer

Share

The Oyo State Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) on Monday, announced the arrest of a reckless driver who killed an Officer, Kehinde Fabunmi, at Agbowo in the Ibadan North Local Government Area of the state.

The OYRTMA Chairman, Adekoya Adesagba who condemned Fabunmi’s killing said the victim died while performing his lawful duties of making Agbowo safe for motorists and commuters.

According to Adesagba, Fabunmi, a Level four officer of the OYRTMA, was killed on Saturday, by a driver of a Black 4matic Benz with number plate LSD 862 JS, who reportedly disobeyed a traffic light and was apprehended by the officers.

He added that the suspect will be prosecuted at the Magistrate Court, Iyaganku in Oyo on Thursday 19 December.

However, he commended the swift response of the police and OYRTMA officers in apprehending the suspect and expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

“The suspect has been arraigned at the Magistrate Court, Iyaganku, today (Monday) but since the court was on a weekday break, the case was adjourned till Thursday. The suspect remains in police custody.

“The driver, trying to escape after being apprehended by OYRTMA officers, reversed his vehicle and in an attempt to zoom out, hit and killed Fabunmi, who had approached the vehicle at the front.

“He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital at Orogun, where he received treatment. He was later transferred to another hospital within Ibadan metropolis where he was unfortunately pronounced dead,” he stated

