Oyo Town: Dawn Of New Era As Alaafin Owoade Ascends The Throne

Finally, the drama that has trailed the succession saga to the throne of the Alaafin of Oyo since the passing of Alaafin Olayiwola Adeyemo 111, who joined his ancestors on April 22, 2022, came to a glorious end on April 5, 2025, with the coronation of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Abdulhakeem Adeniyi Owoade, Elewu Etu I, as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.

The new Alaafin contested the throne along with about 48 other Princes from the Agunloye Ruling House. He was then residing in Canada, and according to him, he didn’t really take interest in contesting, but was persuaded by his family members.

After series of selection controversies involving the Kingmakers (the Oyo Mesi), leading to the announcement of Prince Luqman Gbadegesin, and court litigation that attended it, sequel to the rejection of the candidate by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, a new divination team headed by former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Wande Abimbola, was emplaced.

The governor had said that the process that produced Gbadegesin didn’t follow due process, in agreement with some of the Kingmakers, as it was believed to have been corrupted and shortchanged. After 10 days of divination exercise in Ibadan, the famous Awise Agbaye, Prof. Abimbola, announced an unexpected candidate, Owoade, based in Canada.

The Mechanical Engineering Master’s holder, a great grandson of Prince Aderounmu Akanmu Owoade, who was one of the sons of Alaafin Mohammed (Awwal) Bamgbade Ago-Ija (1905-1911), was eventually settled for.

In spite of his acceptance, a cloud of doubt still trailed the choice as he was said to have run back to his base in Canada following pressures on him by his family members not to be coronated because it had been predicted that whoever would succeed the 45th Alaafin Adeyemi would die prematurely.

Alaafin Owoade did not wait to observe the mandatory Ipebi traditional rites, but fact later emerged that Makinde allowed him to go back to Canada in order to resign formally where he was working and prepare for his coronation on April 5, almost two months after the installation.

Journey to the throne

On Sunday night, March 9, 2025, the Alaafin returned to Nigeria to douse the rumour of his rejection of the throne, while on Monday morning, he proceeded to Oyo where he commenced the Ipebi traditional rites.

The monarch dispelled rumours making the rounds that his emergence was influenced, disclosing that his choice was a manifestation of destiny at work because he didn’t prepare for it and didn’t lobby anybody.

His words, “Initially, I didn’t have interest in contesting when some elders in our family called me. It was after some pressure that I participated. I never knew I would become Alaafin. I didn’t know Gov. Makinde.

I didn’t lobby anybody. Nothing like dollar influence that I read in papers after my name was announced. I” learnt of the news of my choice through a phone message from my younger brother. I woke up to see the link of the story, and I was astounded.

There had been prophesies about me that I would become a leader, but I didn’t know how, where and on which platform. I never knew that the prophesy was about me becoming Alaafin.’’

Abimbola had also earlier said that “the Ifa just revealed the name of the Alaafin as someone living in Canada. I didn’t know him and nobody told me anything about him. Ifa just said it is one Abimbola and he is in Canada.”

As someone who really loves his town and is poised to see its development, Oba Owode, who said he never dreamt of becoming Alaafin, had close to two years made move to contribute his quota to make life worthwhile for the masses of Oyo Town.

He had connected with an organisation in Canada to provide medical equipment for his people in Oyo. His case was akin to the concept of Ifarinu” (The diviner saw the hidden intent of man).

This pursuit by Owoade when he did not even know he would emerge as the Alaafin, was revealed on the coronation day (at the Olivet High School field by Dr. Yunus Akintunde, the incumbent Oyo Central Senator.

Akintunde told the gathering that “It is now exactly a year and eleven months that a man called us and introduced himself as a Canadabased well-wisher. That was how Kabiyesi introduced himself to us.

‘‘He said that we need to collaborate for the development of Oyo. He sent a message to us and the message is on me as I am standing. And none of us could boast that today will come and he will witness it.

“He said he is in good contact with some agencies in Canada. And that some equipment will be sent down to you people on primary health care and medical facilities.

If we are so lucky to have Alaafin here today, our goodwill message is that Oyos home and abroad; Nigerians home and abroad, should join hands to assist this town to move forward, and it is our special prayer that the new King will live long.

‘‘His reign will be peaceful. Oyo shall progress during his time. And we beg God with His name that any other time we shall gather and sit like this, it will be for celebration of Oyo as capital.”

Part of the highlights of the coronation was the display and recitation of traditional songs by the Hunters Association members, wherein they displayed their skills, chanting the praise of the late Alaafin, Oba Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, through his son, Prince Akeem Adeyemi, a third term House of Representatives Member, Oyo Federal Constituency, who was at the venue.

Abimbola, the Chief diviner who pronounced Owoade as the candidate chosen by Ifa, also featured on the occasion. He, with his Brazilian Ifa worshippers, also sang and chanted songs of divination of Ifa oracle to the admiration of guests.

His performance was part of the programme of the Oyo State Culture and Tourism Ministry, headed by Dr Wasiu Olatubosun.

Though from a Muslim family, Oba Owoade and his Ayaba were attending a Christ Apostolic Church in Canada. In a viral video, his Church members praised him and his wife for their stewardship, and humility.

A church member testified to the humble nature of the Oba, saying that he used to wash church toilet despite being a big shot. The wife was also said to have shown exemplary qualities among the female members of the church.

On the coronation day, a very unique quality was observed in the dress put on by the Alaafin. The embroidery on the back of his garment bore a regal symbol of heritage and pride of Oyo.

The majestic robe was not just clothing, it was a living map of the historic Oyo Empire, carefully embroidered to reflect the vast cultural and political legacy he now leads. A close view of the dress shown a map of strategic areas in Oyo that he now reigns over.

From every thread to every bead, it honoured the ancestors, paid tribute to the land, signalling a new era of royal leadership.

Makinde urged unity

Speaking during the coronation of Alaafin Owoade, Makinde appealed to those aggrieved, and are either in court or preparing to go to court, to sheathe their swords and not waste their time.

He said, “Those of you going to court should have a rethink. Remember the case of Eleruwa, who was deposed. Almost 20 years, the same person deposed was the one the family still presented as their king.

Those of you in court, don’t waste your time; don’t waste our time. Ifa has chosen for us. Oyo people have accepted the choice; Oyo State has accepted the choice; and I, Makinde, have accepted him (Oba Owoade) as Alaafin.”

Royal agenda

As part of his developmental plans for the town, the new Alaafin has announced plans to renovate the ancient palace, describing it as long overdue for reconstruction while assuring all that the project will retain its traditional and cultural heritage.

He further noted that the palace, originally built almost 200 years ago by Atiba ‘Latunbosun, the first Alaafin in the present-day Oyo, has never undergone major reconstruction. you will agree with me that it needs some repairs.

Some new buildings need to be constructed, and some need to be renovated. We are looking at reconstructing the palace without compromising the standard, culture and tradition.”

Dignitaries

Dignitaries present at the historic event included: the representatives of the governors of Osun and Ondo states, Chief Kola Adewusi (Osun State Deputy Governor) and Prince Olusegun Omojuwa (Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor); Wife of the Oyo State Governor, Tamunominini Makinde; Oyo Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal; former Deputy Governors of Oyo State, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja and Hazeem Gbolarumi; Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi and the Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni.

Present also were traditional rulers across the country, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II; Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi; Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III; Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo; Oloro of Oro, Oba Joel Titiloye and scores of royal fathers from Ibadan, Ogbomoso, Ibarapa and Oke Ogun zones of the state.

Also in attendance were the Aare Ona Kakanfo Ibadan, Gani Adams; Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states, Alhaji Daud Makanjuola; former military administrator, old Oyo and Ogun states, General Oladayo Popoola (rtd), members of the National Assembly, and captains of industry, among others.

