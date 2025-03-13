Oyo Tourism Commissioner Threatens To Shut Unregistered Hotels, Guest Houses

Share

The Oyo State Commissioner for Tourism and Culture in collaboration with Hoteliers Association of Oyo State has threatened to shut down all unregistered hotels, guest houses, inns, lounges among others, in the state, saying their action is to put everyone of them under one umbrella and not just based on money.

The Commissioner, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun and President of Hoteliers Association, Chief Ayodele Ogundele, stated this at the takeoff of a sensitisation programme for operators in Ibadan.

The sensitisation programme is expected to last between two to three weeks across the 33 local government areas, which is to awaken the consciousness of all hotel owners on the benefits of joining the hoteliers’ association and the mandatory registration with the Oyo State Tourism Ministry.

Dr. Olatunbosun and Chief Ogundele added that the initiative is a win-win for both parties, availing the opportunities to gather data and also to regulate the hospitality and tourism industry effectively, to forestall the much celebrated case of an hotel in Ile-Ife now in Court of Law.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

