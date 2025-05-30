Oyo To Unveil Six Investment-Ready Tourism Sites

Share

Oyo State government has announced plans to unveil six investment-ready tourism sites at the second edition of the International Tourism Summit, scheduled to take place from July 22 to 24, 2025, at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

According to a statement signed by Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser (Media) to the Oyo State Governor, the official summit website, ITS Oyo 2025 – Oyo State Tourism, has gone live, providing global stakeholders access to key information about the upcoming event.

Speaking during an interaction with journalists, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, Chairman of the summit’s planning committee and the state’s Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, revealed that the six investment-ready sites are located in Ibadan and other parts of the state.

Olatubosun explained that the summit goes beyond cultural celebration and is structured as a strategic investor-focused gathering. The event is designed to unlock public-private partnerships, attract long-term investments, and reposition Oyo State as a leading destination for tourism-driven economic transformation in Nigeria.

He stated that the summit will attract participation from foreign embassies, international tourism experts, financial institutions, development partners, and private sector stakeholders. Attendees will experience a variety of activities, including an exclusive Investment Roundtable where viable, government-backed tourism projects will be pitched directly to investors. They will also embark on guided site visits to heritage destinations such as royal palaces and ecotourism hubs, offering direct insight into the investment opportunities available across the state.

In addition, the summit will spotlight the state’s renewed infrastructure, improved security framework, and business-friendly regulatory environment, which have been instrumental in boosting tourist visits and investor interest in recent years. Cultural exhibitions and networking sessions will further enhance opportunities for meaningful partnerships across different sectors.

Olatubosun noted that Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration has made tourism a cornerstone of its economic diversification strategy.

He said the government’s efforts in overhauling the road network, strengthening security, streamlining policies, and launching digital investor support systems have made Oyo State one of the most attractive tourism investment destinations in West Africa.

Share