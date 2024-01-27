Oyo Tipper, Lorry, Quarry PMS Chairman Kidnapped In Ibadan

…Family, Associates Seeks Help From Relevant Authorities

The Chairman of Oyo State Tipper, Lorry And Quarry Park Management System, Alhaji Akeem Akintola, popularly known as KUSO, has been kidnapped in Ibadan, Oyo State capital by some unknown gunmen.

Kuso was abducted in the early hours of Saturday around the Ajiboye area, Omi Apata, Ibadan, according to a source. The attackers reportedly stormed the residence and abducted him to an unknown destination.

Some family members and associates who preferred not to be mentioned have confirmed the abduction. One of them stated that “the gunmen arrived in the early hours of this morning and attacked him without any resistance, before whisking him away.”

Friends, associates and lovers of the victim have, however, appealed to the public to give any information about Kuso’s whereabouts by reaching out to the dedicated number: 08034345760 or the nearest police station.

The call made to the mobile line of the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Adewole Osifeso (SP), did not go through and the SMS sent to him for confirmation of the incident had not been acknowledged as at the time of filing the report.