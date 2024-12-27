Share

The Oyo State Government has reassured workers of its commitment to timely salary payments despite an 86% increase in the state’s wage bill, following the implementation of the newly approved ₦80,000 minimum wage.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, disclosed that from January 2025, the state would pay ₦11.9 billion monthly in wages, a significant increase from the current ₦6.4 billion.

Oyelade, speaking during a meeting with Oyo State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kayode Martins, highlighted Governor Seyi Makinde’s resolve to prioritize workers’ welfare.

He noted that Makinde had gone beyond the contributions of previous administrations.

Also, he cited the recent four-year worker promotion initiative aimed at resolving long-standing employment disputes.

The NLC Chairman, Kayode Martins, praised the new minimum wage, stating it includes substantial consequential adjustments across all grade levels.

“Oyo State workers have received increments that far surpass those offered by other states and even the Federal Government,” Martins remarked.

He highlighted that workers on Grade Levels 1 to 6, previously earning ₦30,000, will now receive ₦80,000—a ₦50,000 increment.

Similarly, Grade Level 17 employees earning ₦170,000 will see their salaries rise to ₦360,000.

Martins described Governor Makinde as a “Workers’ Governor” and credited the administration for fostering a robust relationship with labour unions.

Oyo was the first state to implement the ₦30,000 minimum wage and began negotiations for the new wage structure ahead of the Federal Government’s ₦70,000 minimum wage approval.

The prompt payment of salaries, traditionally on the 25th of each month, has reportedly enhanced worker morale and spurred economic activities in the state.

Oyo’s exemplary treatment of workers led to the state being exempted from the nationwide strike on December 2, 2024. Martins emphasized that no state had matched Oyo’s increment.

For instance, the Federal Government implemented a ₦40,000 adjustment across the board, while Ogun State introduced a ₦42,000 adjustment.

Oyo, however, outpaced both with its higher increments and commitment to worker welfare.

Governor Makinde’s administration also recently concluded the recruitment of 23,000 additional workers, further underscoring its dedication to expanding employment opportunities while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

