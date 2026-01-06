Oyo Suspends Monarch Over Alleged Mining Law Violation

The Oyo State Government has suspended the Sobaloju of Ofiki, Chief Jacob Adefabi Sobaloju, over alleged violations of the State’s Executive Order 001/2023, which regulates mining activities, and for allegedly encouraging trespass on government gazetted assets.

The government said the action was taken in the interest of protecting the state and its citizens.

According to a letter signed by the Director of Chieftaincy Matters in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Olajire A.M., the monarch was accused of issuing consent letters to mining companies without proper authorisation, permitting mining activities within state government forest reserves, and facilitating unauthorised mining operations.

The letter stated that Chief Sobaloju has been suspended from the palace of the Onitọ of Ito, effective Monday, January 5, 2026, pending the outcome of investigations into the allegations. It added that the suspension is a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the integrity of the investigation.

The letter, titled “Re: Complaint Against Chief Sobaloju of Ofiki for Violation of State Executive Order, Forest Reserve Regulations and Encouraging Trespassing on Government Gazetted Assets,” read in part:

“I am directed to refer to the above subject and inform you that you have been accused of violating the State Executive Order 001/2023, which governs mining activities in Oyo State, and of encouraging trespassing on government gazetted assets.

“The allegations include issuing consent letters to mining companies without proper authorisation, permitting mining activities in state government forest reserves, and facilitating unauthorised mining operations.”

The embattled monarch was directed to refrain from all activities related to mining and the issuance of consent letters to miners, avoid interfering with the investigation, and make himself available for questioning whenever required by the investigating team.