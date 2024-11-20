Oyo SUBEB Releases Names Of 5,600 Newly Recruited Teachers

Share

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has released the names of 5,600 newly recruited primary school teachers and 80 caregivers in the State.

The SUBEB Chairman, Dr Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, who made this known in Ibadan, explained that the list was duly approved by the Oyo State Governor, Engr. ‘Seyi Makinde.

He added that the newly engaged teachers and caregivers were the first batch to be employed from successful applicants in the recruitment exercise carried out by OYOSUBEB recently.

Dr. Nureni Adeniran advised applicants to check the list by logging to the job portal via: https://www.jobportal.oyostate.gov.ng.

He said the list will be uploaded on the portal and ready for candidates to check from Saturday, November 23, 2024, adding that the 5,600 successful teaching applicants and 80 caregivers would undergo a verification exercise at the Board’s headquarters.

Adeniran announced that the dates for the verification exercise and other relevant information would be made available to the successful candidates in due course while stressing that the recruitment exercise was devoid of political, religious, ethnic or gender bias, but strictly based on merit.

The Chairman however charged the newly recruited teachers to see their employment as a call to duty, and that they should judiciously utilize the opportunity by being diligent, and dedicated to their duties.

To the SUBEB boss, the exercise was continuous as more successful applicants would still be employed in due course.

