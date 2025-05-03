Oyo State Leadership Summit Holds Today

Share

The Oyo State Leadership Summit is scheduled to take place today May 3, 2025, at Cariton Gate Hotel, Quarters, Idi-Ape, Ibadan.

The event will feature Mrs. Toyin Samuel as the Special Guest, with Rev. Olukunle Nathaniel serving as Co-Host. The Guest Speaker for the summit is Mr. Friday Ibrahim (FRAYO).

Leader Ibrahim is an Independent Entrepreneur Partner (IEP) of Multistream and one of the most respected agents in the Jinja Product business.

Also expected at the summit are notable personalities including another leader, Mr. Shamseedeen Salami, Oke Bukunmi, Rev. Nath, Mrs. Mojisola, and Mr. Adepoju.

Key topics to be discussed include, Transformational Leadership, Leading Through Change, Networking and Influence and Leading in Innovation.

The summit aims to empower participants with practical insights and strategies for effective leadership in a dynamic and evolving environment.

It will be recalled that last week, Multistream staged a fitness and wellness Seminar in Badagry, Lagos with many leaders in attendance after a two-day rally during which the residents of the ancient city were educated about the event.

