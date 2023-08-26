Oyo State Govt. Rescues Destitute, Twin Daughters in Ibadan

In its bid to end the menace of vagrancy, street begging and other societal ills, the Oyo State Government had rescued a homeless woman and her twin daughters off the streets within the Ibadan metropolis. According to Mr. Dotun Oyelade, Commissioner for Information, the rescue team, which comprises top management officers of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, was led by the Commissioner, Hon (Mrs.) Toyin Balogun on Thursday.

This exercise, according to the Commissioner, is in line with the agenda of the Governor Seyi Makinde led-administration to improve the welfare and wellbeing of the vulnerable and destitute in the society, while ensuring that they are also beneficiaries of the sustainable development agenda of the government.

During the rescue execise, the Commissioner stated that the State government is committed to rehabilitating as many as possible destitute and reintegrating them back into society, as they are part of the citizenry of the state.

She stressed that “destitute are not only homeless individuals that live on the street, but they form part of the poorest of the poor/ extremely poor who lack the wherewithal to provide for their basic needs, hence the need for the government and society at large to stand in the gap by putting in place safety net measures, until they are able to stand on their feet and get reintegrated back into society after becoming productive both to themselves and the society at large”.

Heartrendingly this vagrant woman has been spotted sleeping outside at the mercy of the elements and unscrupulous miscreants in different locations with her vulnerable, under-aged twins who as investigations revealed, have never been enrolled in the school system.