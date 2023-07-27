Oyo South Senatorial Election Fraught With Irregularities – Tegbe

…Petitioners close case, Respondents open defence tomorrow

The Oyo South People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate in the February 25 election, Chief Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe on Thursday closed his case against the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner, Chief Sarafadeen Abiodun Alli, having called thirty-two witnesses including himself to prove his case that the election that produced the winner was fraught with irregularities and failed to comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

He testified before the three-man Panel 2 of the National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan. His lead counsel, Oladipo Olasope (SAN) told the panel that he was closing the petitioners’ case while the defendants will open their own defence.

In his evidence-in-chief in the petition marked EPT/OY/SEN/ 04/2023, Tegbe told the tribunal that apart from giving a professional analysis of the results submitted to the Station Room he set up to monitor the election, he personally witnessed some infractions including disruptions of the electoral process, cancellation of results in some of the polling units of the nine local governments that make up the senatorial district.

According to him, “After I voted at Ward 5 Unit 7 of Ibadan South East at Lanioka Compound, I had a short break in my family house. I later left and passed through four local governments to my residence at New Bodija, Ibadan.

“In the course of my going back home with the security men that accompanied me, some information was brought to my knowledge about disruptions in some polling units and the cancellation of results.

“I, therefore, contacted the affected areas in the local governments. In Ibadan South East, Ward 7 Unit 1, there was a report of violence there. I am contesting the declaration of results in Ibadan South West, Ido, Ibadan North, Ibadan North West, Ibadan North East, Ibadan South East, Ibarapa East, and Ibarapa Central. The first Respondent did not win the total lawful votes cast in the election”.

He was cross-examined by counsel to Sarafadeen Alli, and Adeboye Sobanjo, to the effect that some of the results in the Form EC8A (1) that he exhibited were written in ink while some were in carbon form.

“He also insisted that not all the people that collected PVCs actually came out to vote on the election day and that Senator Alli won the election in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The INEC counsel, Osita Mbamalu in his cross-examination also asked Tegbe to confirm of the information about irregularities he alleged in his petition were reports of what his party’s agents supplied him or that he witnessed it himself.

In his response, Tegbe insisted that aside from monitoring the processes electronically through his Situation Room, he witnessed a series of irregularities while moving from his Oguntegbe family house to his Bodija residence.

Having closed his case, the panel adjourned till Saturday 29th and Monday 31st July “for the Respondents to call their witnesses and close their case”.