Oyo South: Alli Donates Computers, Furniture, Solar Inverters To Schools

In a bid to enhance the educational experience of students, Sen. Sharafadeen Alli (APC- Oyo South) has generously donated computer sets, power generating sets, solar panels/inverters and furniture to schools within his district.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas and made available to newsmen in Ibadan yesterday.

Two schools, Ansar-ud-deen High School I, Oke-Ado, Ibadan in Ibadan South-West Local Government and Methodist Grammar School in Sagaun, Igboora in Ibarapa Central Local Government were the beneficiaries of this donation.

With the Senator’s donation, the schools would have access to modern technology, enabling better learning opportunities for the students.

Receiving the items, the Principal of Ansar-ud-deen High School, Alhaji Saheed Ayinde, expressed gratitude and appreciation to Senator Alli for considering the school worthy of the gesture, describing the lawmaker as a renowned promise-keeper, while praying that Almighty Allah grant him long life and more achievements in the future.

“On Saturday, we received 15 computer sets, power generating sets, solar panels and inverters, as well as, furnitures. We didn’t know such would happen this time, but it came from our Distinguished Senator Sharafadeen Alli.

“We are highly appreciative of this gesture from him. We pray that Almighty Allah will grant him long life, sound health and grace to achieve more in life,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Taofeek Adekanmbi, the Vice-Principal of Methodist Grammar School, commended Alli for his humility, humanity and dedication to serving his people and the nation. He acknowledged Alli’s leadership, saying the donation would greatly benefit the students, teachers, and community as a whole.

“Senator Sharafadeen Alli is my senior in secondary school. I have and will always appreciate his kind leadership. This is a great one from him. This gesture will greatly benefit the students, teachers, school and community at large. We are very happy about this. We pray God grant him grace to serve in other capacities higher than this in future, ” he said.