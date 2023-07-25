Oyo Shuts Olodo Bridge, Quick Intervention, Palliative Measures Coming

The Oyo State Government, on Monday, assured residents of the flooded areas affected during Sunday’s heavy rainfall in Ibadan of quick intervention, alternative routes and other palliative measures to ease their movement.

The state’s inspection team from the Ministries of Works, Environment, Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Oyo State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) paid an on-the-spot assessment to the sites of the collapsed bridges and roads at Olodo Garage, Ido and Akinyele in Ibadan, to have a proper assessment of the situation.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, the team leader and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Mrs Modupe Adeleye, sympathised with the victims of the flood, stating that the government is aware of their plight and would take speedy action to allay their fears.

She said: “It is really pathetic actually, it is sad what we are seeing here this morning. We came here as a team comprising the Ministries of Environment, Public Works, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project (IUFMP), to see things for ourselves.

There are palliatives that the government will put in place for now to allay the fears of the people. So, the team went around to look for alternative routes because this place (Olodo Bridge) needs to be shut down for now to prevent loss of lives and properties because it is a very risky zone.

“The suggestion now is that we should shut down and look for alternative routes for people to do their businesses and so far, the best route that we found is about five (5) kilometres.

It spans from Wofun Junction through Kute to Olodo Bank. That will be the alternative route where the government will take a palliative measure for now,” she added.

Adeleye appealed to the residents to cooperate with the government, stating that the government will expedite action both on the ongoing construction works and the palliative on the alternative routes, adding that the State Emergency Management Agency will soon embark on enumeration of houses wrecked by the flood.