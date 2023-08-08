Oyo Senators Alli, Buhari, Akintunde Emerge Senate Committee Chairmen

The three Senators from Oyo State, Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South), Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North), and Yunus Akintunde (APC-Oyo Central) have emerged as Senate Committee Chairmen on INEC, Aviation and Environment, respectively.

According to Alli’s Media Aide, Akeem Abas, in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio announced the new Chairmen of Standing Committees on Monday night at the Red Chambers of the National Assembly

Alli and Akintunde, who are first-term lawmakers are to chair INEC and Environment Committees respectively, while Buhari, a third-term lawmaker, is to chair the Aviation Committee. The Oyo South Senator was also appointed as the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs.

Alli was former Secretary to the Oyo State Government (SSG); Chief of Staff to former Governor Rasidi Ladoja; the Ibadan North Local Government Chairman; and Chairman, Odu’a Investment Company Limited. He was a former President of Omo Ajorosun Club in Ibadan, as well as, the Maye Balogun of Ibadanland.

Meanwhile, Alli has continued to receive congratulatory messages from groups and prominent Nigerians immediately after the announcement, describing the appointment as well deserved, and a round peg in the round hole.

They have all expressed confidence in Alli’s capabilities to lead the Committee and achieve unprecedented successes.