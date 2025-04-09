Oyo Senator Illuminates Ibarapa With Solar Streetlights

Share

Communities across the Ibarapa zone in Oyo South Senatorial District are witnessing improved night-time security and mobility, following the installation of solar-powered streetlights by Senator Sharafadeen Alli of the All Progressives Congress representing Oyo South.

The streetlight project, executed across Ibarapa Central, Ibarapa North, and Ibarapa East Local Government Areas, is part of Alli’s broader effort to enhance safety, stimulate local economic activity, and bridge infrastructure gaps in underserved areas.

In Ibarapa Central, solar lights were installed from Ita Abass to Imeleke Chalet in Igboora (Wards 5 and 6), the Olokodo area in Igboora (Ward 9), and along Famadex Road in Idere (Ward 1).

In Ibarapa North, installations spanned the AUD axis to Odo Eran in Igangan (Ward 4), from C&S Church to Odo Ide in Ayete (Ward 2), and Oluwafin Street, Ikogba Downward in Tapa (Ward 9).

Ibarapa East also benefitted, with streetlights mounted on Alhaji Oyedepo Street, New Eruwa, Obadara Street, Orita Eruwa (Ward 5), and along Sango–Alariya Road (Ward 6), all in Eruwa.

In Lanlate, the project covered Isale Togun Wayside Hotel Road through Olorunsogo to Akorede Junction (Ward 8), further extending the reach of the intervention.

The solar streetlight initiative adds to a growing list of grassroots interventions by Alli, which include youth empowerment programmes, support for agriculture, educational scholarships, healthcare improvements, and other infrastructure developments.

Speaking on the significance of the project, he said, “This initiative symbolises more than just lighting up roads, it represents safety, empowerment, and inclusion. It is a promise made and fulfilled.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to equitable development across the district and disclosed upcoming projects, including the construction and renovation of schools, establishment of healthcare centres, provision of boreholes, and other initiatives designed to enhance living standards.

