Oyo Senator Empowers Lanlate Community, Donates, Commission Borehole

The Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial district, Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli has generously empowered residents of Agasa Community in Lanlate by donating an automated borehole to them to ease their water supply problem.

Commissioning the borehole, the 38th out of the 100 water projects that the Senator promised to execute within one year, Dr Sarafadeen Adewumi Agbogun, who represented Alli, hinted that the project will alleviate the sufferings of the people in the area, especially during the dry season.

He equally added that the water project will assist the Lanlate New Garage Motor Park and the environs.

According to Agbogun, the Senator promised to execute more projects within the senatorial district before the end of his tenure.

Responding, the representative of the Park Management System of the New Garage, Agasa, Mr. Moshood Jimoh, appreciated the Senator for his kind gesture to the community, while praying to God to bless the Senator in order to do more.

The former Vice Chairman of Ibarapa East Local Government, Hon. Lanre Olaosegba, and the Party Chairman for APC in Ibarapa East Local Government, Mr. Ojediran Segun, also appreciated Senator Alli for the initiative.

The project commissioning was attended by Hon. Bayo Aderounmu, Mr Ogunyaju Sikiru, Mr Omileke Ademola, Hon. Adeleke Raji Asela, former Chairman, Ibarapa East Local Government, Mr M. O. Morawo, Mr Abegunde Gbenga, Mr Taiwo Dahunsi, Mr Gbemisola Ademola, Mr Moshood Lateef, Mr Ismail Olaosegba, Mr Jolaoso Shereef, Mr Gbadebo Sunday, Hon Abegunde Mariam and Alhaji Adewole Mukaila Iwa, among others.