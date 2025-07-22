Oyo SEMA Issues Alert On Heavy Rains, Flooding

The Oyo State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has warned residents of flood-prone areas in the state to brace for heavy rainfall and possible flooding.

In a statement issued in Ibadan, SEMA’s Administrative Secretary, Mrs. Ojuolape Busari, said reports from the state’s Flood Early Warning System indicate that communities in the eastern and northeastern parts of Ibadan are likely to experience the heaviest rainfall.

According to her, areas in Lagelu Local Government Area particularly Iyana Offa, Moniya (eastern axis), and neighbouring communities toward Osun State are most at risk.

Busari added that parts of Egbeda LGA (eastern borders) and areas adjoining Lagelu LGA are also expected to be heavily affected.

“Communities along the Ibadan-Ife Road (A5 highway), including Egbeda and those further east, will likely experience heavy rainfall,” she stated.

The alert also covers several densely populated parts of Ibadan, including IITA, Ibadan Airport, University of Ibadan, Ojoo, Akobo, Basorun, Gate, Challenge, and Ring Road. Parts of Akinyele and Oluyole LGAs especially the northeastern and central sections are also listed as vulnerable.

Busari assured residents that OYOSEMA, in collaboration with relevant government agencies and civil society groups, is on standby to provide emergency response and support.

“In simpler terms, if you are in or traveling through the eastern and northeastern parts of Ibadan today particularly along major roads heading east and north expect significant rainfall, which could lead to flooding,” she said.

She urged residents to take proactive measures and prepare adequately to avoid the consequences of flooding, warning that “discretion is the better part of valour.”