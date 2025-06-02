Oyo Seals Off Collapsed Building Under Reconstruction

Share

Oyo State Government on Monday sealed off a collapsed building under re-construction in Ibadan the state capital.

The building located at the main road of Dugbe leading to Mokola collapsed Sunday night during the rainstorm that affected parts of Ibadan.

Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Williams Akin-Funmilayo, who made the announcement on Monday, said the government took the action after an on-the-spot assessment of the collapse.

Akin-Funmilayo said the action was to prevent casualty, ensure the safety of lives and properties, and also to allow the government to come out with adequate reports on the cause of the incident.

He added that the integrity test would be carried out on the collapsed building and other such properties in the state to avoid the recurrence of such an incident.

He also stressed that the outcome of the test would determine the next action of the government.

