Oyo Residents Set For Alaafin Owoade’s Coronation Saturday

Share

All is now set for the coronation of Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo on Saturday, April 5, New Telegraph reports.

Born 47 years ago to a prominent and royal family of Owoade-Agunloye in Oyo Town, the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, is one of Aremo Aderounmu Iyanda Owoade, Agure Compound, in the ancient Oyo Town.

Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade 1, until the royal mantle fell on his shoulder, was the Project Coordinator at Manitoba Hydro, Canada, one of the largest electric power and natural gas utility providers in Canada.

Alaafin Owoade is a Nigerian and Canadian Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and President of Manitoba Limited who owns a real estate investment and financial services business in Manitoba, Canada.

A release issued by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, Bode Durojaiye, said besides hotels and guest houses that have been fully booked for guests, posters and billboards of the new Alaafin adorned every nook and cranny of the town.

It stated that virtually all township roads are being rehabilitated to make them motorable for invited guests who will attend the historic event as residents are in high spirits amid pomp and pageantry in motorcade round the town.

“At the Olivet Baptist High School, main venue of the coronation ceremony, special canopies for the invited guests are being erected, while security arrangements are in top gear.

“Apart from the popular Akesan Market that will be under lock and key for the event, all other markets in and around the town will also follow suit”.

The release explained further that Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1 has urged the people to celebrate with moderation by not beating the drums of vendetta, persecution and acrimony as they are ill winds that will not blow anyone any good.

According to him, “promoting peace and communal unity is a collective responsibility of every indigene of the ancient town.

”Peace and unity are important tools for community development, as peace is a fundamental asset to building personal growth, community development and robust institutions. Peace creates an enabling environment for human capital formation, and infrastructural development”.

Durojaiye quoted Alaafin as saying, “The time to build a robust, sustainable and formidable communal unity is now. As individuals, let us promote peace within our town and environs by encouraging good relationships”, the release said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

