Oyo Residents Praise Senator Alli For Installing Solar-Powered Streetlights

Residents of two communities within Oyo South Senatorial District have lauded Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli (APC-Oyo South) for installing solar-powered streetlights, a move that has significantly enhanced security and improved local infrastructure.

The appreciation came in separate letters sent to the Senator and shared with newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan, recognizing his timely and impactful grassroots intervention.

The Oluwokekere New Bodija Extension Residents’ Association and the Aba-Alamu/Bembo-Logudu-Olosun Community Association expressed their gratitude for Senator Alli’s dedication to community safety and his commitment to delivering tangible dividends of democracy.

In a letter signed by Chairman Alhaji Folayan Alawewo and Secretary Mrs. Elizabeth Adewusi, the Oluwokekere Bashorun/New Bodija community highlighted how the streetlights have deterred criminal activities that once thrived under the cover of darkness.

They also recalled handing over a fully constructed police station to the Nigeria Police Force in 2000 and appealed for a ₦3 million support to complete their ongoing building project—similar to the support Senator Alli is providing for the Ashi Police Station.

Likewise, the Aba-Alamu/Bembo-Logudu-Olosun Community, which comprises 32 smaller communities, thanked Senator Alli in a letter signed by President Alhaji Fasasi Ajisefinni and Secretary Alhaji Mojeed Hammed for illuminating their roads with solar lights.

They described the senator’s gesture as noble and impactful, emphasizing that his responsiveness to community needs exemplifies people-centered leadership in public service.

Both communities offered heartfelt prayers for Senator Alli’s continued success and pledged their unwavering support for his political journey, urging him to sustain his developmental initiatives across Oyo South Senatorial District.

