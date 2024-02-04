Oyo Rerun: APC Links Victory To INEC, Security Agencies’ Neutrality

The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed that the neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), and security agencies ensured its victory in Saturday’s rerun election.

Ibrahim Shittu of the APC defeated his PDP counterpart, Julius Femi with 13, 982 votes to 13, 755 in total when the initial results were computed with the rerun results.

The two Units where the rerun election was held are Unit 11, Ward 6, Odo Odun, Kinikini, and Unit 19, Ward 11, Ogbalanja, Saki West State constituency.

In a statement on Sunday, the APC Publicity Secretary in Oyo State, Wasiu Olawale Sadare, commended INEC and the security agencies for being neutral, maintaining that “the victory of the APC candidate is an indication that Nigerians still have hope in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“But for the determination of the INEC personnel and the bravery of officers and men of the Nigeria Army, Police, DSS, EFCC, NSCDC among others, the exercise would have been compromised by those who believe in vote-buying and employment of thugs to win elections.

“PDP shared between N20,000 and N30,000 to individuals who were registered as voters in the affected Polling Units but security men did not allow them to coerce voters as they were casting their ballots.

“With the fresh mandate given to our party at the rerun poll against all odds, it is evident that Nigeria still keeps faith with the Tinubu administration and we are assuring them that all the current challenges facing the country will be fixed soonest and the citizenry will be better for it.

“We are, indeed, grateful to the good people of Saki for standing by their resolve to remain patriotic progressives.

“We also assure them that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Abdufatai Buhari, Hon. Tajudeen Abiodun Kareem, and Hon. Ibrahim Shittu who they voted in the last general election on the platform of our great party (APC) will continue to justify the confidence reposed in them”.