Oyo Rep Trains 600 Youths On Data Protection

In his continued efforts to equip youths in his constituency with 21st-century skills, Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Olajide, member representing Ibadan Southwest/Northwest Federal Constituency of Oyo State at the House of Representatives, has facilitated a comprehensive digital literacy and data protection training programme for 600 youths.

The training, held in collaboration with the Federal College of Horticulture, Dadin Kowa, aimed to prepare youths in the constituency and Oyo State for the digital economy, and introduced participants to the latest innovations, enabling them to compete with their peers globally.

The programme empowered participants with essential skills and knowledge, including basic computer operations, Internet usage, digital marketing, cybersecurity, and principles of data protection and privacy.

It would be recalled that Hon. Adedeji Olajide, popularly called “Odidimo,” has consistently demonstrated his commitment to bridging the digital divide among Nigerian youths. He has championed initiatives to train and retrain young individuals in his constituency while emphasizing the critical need for cybersecurity and information security in Nigeria.

Earlier in his remarks, Hon. Olajide, represented by his Senior Legislative Assistant, Kunle Folarin, highlighted the transformative power of digital literacy, saying, “Digital literacy is not just an advantage; it is a necessity,” He expressed confidence that the training would open new opportunities for beneficiaries while educating them on protecting their online identities and ensuring digital safety.

He identified the dangers of sharing sensitive information online, advising participants to adopt strong passwords, avoid phishing scams, and remain vigilant in their online interactions.

On his part, the National Commissioner/CEO of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Dr Vincent O. Olatunji, represented by Mrs Abiola Jide-Abe, Head of Strategy, Partnerships, and Communication, emphasized the programme’s focus on equipping youths with foundational digital skills.

He encouraged Nigerians to take proactive measures in protecting their personal data and noted that the initiative could inspire similar programmes across Oyo State and beyond, fostering a digitally- skilled and secure society.

Participants at the training remarked that the programme not only expanded their knowledge of digital technologies but also empowered them with essential skills to navigate the digital age confidently, marking a turning point in their personal and professional growth.

