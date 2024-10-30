Oyo Rep Collaborates CSDA For Infrastructural Devt Among Constituents

Share

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Digital, Information, Communication Technology, and Cybersecurity, Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Olajide, has reaffirmed his commitment to infrastructure development with focus on critical areas like education and health.

Hon. Olajide, who emphasized that investing in these sectors is fundamental to establishing a robust foundation for long-term growth and prosperity within his constituency, highlighted the importance of creating opportunities and providing essential services to enhance the quality of life for the people of Ibadan North West and Ibadan South West Federal Constituency of Oyo State.

According to the Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs to the lawmaker, Tolu Mustapha, in a release made available to New Telegraph, as part of his vision for community development, Hon. Olajide has announced plans to collaborate closely with the Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA), under the leadership of Hon. Tokunbo Adeaga, o facilitate developmental projects to his federal constituency.

He said, this partnership aims to identify and support essential projects that will address specific needs within Ibadan North west/ Ibadan south-west federal constituency which the lawmaker represents.

Mustapha further revealed that the collaborative effort, is geared towards ensuring that resources are effectively channeled to benefit the people directly, focusing on long-term impact rather than short-term fixes and emphasized that the focus on education and healthcare aligns with his broader belief in sustainable growth.

“Building up these critical sectors,” he stated, is essential not only for the present well-being of our citizens but also as a cornerstone for future prosperity,” he said.

He assured his constituents of his unwavering commitment to providing the infrastructure needed for community advancement, describing it as a crucial step toward empowering the people of Oyo State and driving long-lasting economic and social progress.

Some of the projects listed include, renovation of Sacred Heart Secondary School, Ode-Oolo, which involves an extensive overhaul of the school’s infrastructure, aimed at creating a safe and conducive learning environment for students.

Also is renovation of Special Basic School, Adeoyo Hospital, Ring Road, Ibadan, designed to ensure that students have access to modern facilities suited to their specific needs and also enhance the school’s capacity to deliver quality education.

Others included the construction of a Borehole at Alaapa, Olorisaoko and Ajeigbe area of Ring Road, areas of the state among others.

