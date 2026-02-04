Oyo Rep Advocates Practical Measures To Combat Cybercrime Globally 

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Stanley Olajide, has emphasised the need for practical measures to combat cybercrime across the globe.

Hon. Olajide, who represents Ibadan North-west/Ibadan South-west federal constituency of Oyo state, at the national assembly, stated this while speaking at a United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Global Programme on Cybercrime held in Doha, Qatar.

According to his Media Assistant, Tolu Mustapha, in a release made available to New Telegraph, the four-day conference, themed “Cybercrime Protection: From Theory to Practice,” attracted delegates from government, law enforcement agencies, international organisations, and civil society.

Addressing the participants, Olajide highlighted the growing threat cybercrime poses to national security, economic stability and public trust in digital systems.

He stressed that tackling cybercrime requires not only robust laws but also hands-on capacity building for law enforcement and judicial institutions across the world.

“Cybercrime is no longer a distant challenge; it is an immediate reality that affects nations, businesses and citizens alike,” Olajide said.

“Our response must move from theory to action, ensuring practical protection for our digital ecosystems and the vulnerable populations who rely on them.”

The federal lawmaker, who is the Chairman of the House of Representatives committee on Digital, Information Communication Technology and Cybersecurity, commended the UNODC Regional Centre for Combating Cybercrime in Doha for providing specialised training and fostering international collaboration.

He noted that the centre has, through the training, empowered law enforcement officers, prosecutors and judges with the needed skills to investigate cyber offences, preserve digital evidence and prosecute offenders effectively.

Olajide, who urged African countries and other developing nations to leverage global initiatives and partnerships to strengthen their legal frameworks, improve technical capacity and raise public awareness about online security, also called for inclusive strategies that protect children, women and other at-risk groups who are disproportionately affected by cyber threats.